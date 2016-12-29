U.S. Army Reserve

More than 220 Soldiers from the 3rd Calvary Regiment based at Fort Hood, Texas and nearly 70 Army Reserve Soldiers from Detachment 10, 335th Signal Command (Theater) based in East Point, Georgia make their way across the runway toward the passenger terminal at Fort Hood's Robert Gray Army Airfield Dec. 9, after deplaning from a flight that brought them home from a deployment to Kuwait. The Soldiers from Det. 10 spent the last nine-months deployed to Kuwait engineering, installing, operating, maintaining and defending network operations in support of Operations Freedom Sentinel and Spartan Shield.