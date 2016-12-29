U.S. Army Reserve

 
X
America's Army Reserve -- the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal federal reserve force in the history of the Nation
X
The Army Reserve in 2016
A look back at the Army Reserve in 2016.
PHOTO REVIEW
Secretary of Defense speaks at Vietnam War hallway dedication
Secretary of Defense Ash Carter attends a Vietnam War hallway dedication ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Dec. 20, 2016. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr)
READ MORE
PSYOP Soldiers honored with special award during family day celebration
Soldiers from the 316th Psychological Operations Company stationed at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., pose for a photo during a Welcome Home Warrior-Citizen award ceremony in Kokomo, Ind., Dec. 10, 2016. The soldiers received the award for their service during a deployment to the Horn of Africa from October 2015 to June 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Mota)
READ STORY
Blended Retirement System
Col. Twanda Young, U.S. Army Reserve Command G-1, talks about the new blended retirement system and how soldiers can opt into this new system.
LEARN MORE
CSM Maynard leaves the 310th ESC for new assignment
Command Sgt. Maj. Levi G. Maynard leads Soldiers from the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) being inducted as non-commissioned officers through reciting the NCO Creed during the 310th ESC NCO Induction Ceremony, June 4, 2016. The induction ceremony, held at the SPC Luke P. Frist Army Reserve Center, at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, is an important part of the advancement of Soldiers from junior enlisted to non-commissioned officer.
READ STORY
Army Reserve Soldier reflects on own heritage while comforting families of the fallen
Staff Sgt. Alex Ushomirsky is a paralegal working in casualty operations for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Ushomirsky came to the United States in 1997 and has served in the Army Reserve for the last 14 years. Casualty Operations personnel support the casualty mission by providing casualty notification and assistance, casualty escort, retrieval and return of personal effects, and appropriate reporting to the Department of the Army. The 99th provides support throughout its 13-state region.
READ STORY
Xray Garf
More News
From farm girl to protecting SecDef
January 9, 2017 - A groundbreaker, a trailblazer, a female first in many aspects of the Army, a life mentor, a fighter for the underdog and a great inspiration. These are a few of the titles leaders used to describe Chief Warrant Officer 5 Mary A. Hostetler during her retirement ceremony after a 40-year career in the U.S. Army.
Renegades: Army Reserve engineers show off skills at competition
January 5, 2017 - It’s not every day that you get to show off your Army training to the community that you serve. But earlier this month, soldiers from the 672nd Engineer Company, the “Renegades,” did just that.
All-American Athletes and Soldiers join forces to bring smiles to kids
January 5, 2017 - A noisy wave of black and gold jerseys mixed with camouflage uniforms washed through the normally quiet and pristine white hallways of the University Hospital here Jan. 3, as more than 30 Army All-American football players along with a handful of Soldier mentors took a break from their focus on football activities to bring smiles to the faces of a few sick and injured children.
Soldier Mentor for All-American Bowl exemplifies Army values
January 5, 2017 - When Sgt. 1st Class Jason L. Jenkins joined the U.S. Army Reserve in 2001 as a wired systems equipment repair specialist, he was simply looking to build his resume and had no idea where his life changing decision would eventually take him.
Nearly a Century of Military Service Comes to an End
January 3, 2017 - The 3rd Battalion 319th Regiment gathered for the last time with current service members, retired veterans of the unit, friends and family members as they cased the battalion colors during a deactivation ceremony held here at the Lt. Col. Mark Phelan Reserve Center on Dec. 17, 2016. This ceremony marks the end of 99 years of service to the nation.
Army Reserve Soldier reflects on own heritage while comforting families of the fallen
January 3, 2017 - U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Alex Ushomirsky wasn’t born in the United States, but he performs one of the most important duties any American can – honoring fallen service members.
More
Our Commands

The U.S. Army Reserve Command


     
 3rd MED CMD
  AVIATION CMD
  200th MP CMD  335th SIG CMD
  377th TSC
  412th TEC
  416th TEC

       
 807th MED
  1st MSC
  7th MSC
  9th MSC
  79th SSC
 ARMEDCOM   MIRC

           
 USACAPOC
  75th TNG CMD
  80th TNG CMD
  83rd USARRTC
  84th TNG CMD
  85th SPT CMD
  108th TNG CMD

        
63rd RSC   81st RSC 
  88th RSC
  Legal CMD  99th RSC









Facebook
877,381
Like Us
Twitter
162,345
Follow Us


         


Staying Connected
Facebook link
Facebook
 Twitter link
Twitter
 Youtube link
YouTube
 Flickr link
Flickr
 Google+ link
Google+
 Instagram link
Instagram
 RSS link
RSS