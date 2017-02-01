U.S. Army Reserve
Home
About Us
History Corner
DSCA
Immediate Response
How to Join
Leadership
Commanding General
Cmd Chief Warrant Officer
Assistant Chief Army Reserve
Deputy Chief Army Reserve
Chief of Staff
Deputy CG (Operations)
Deputy CG (Support)
Cmd Ops, Plans & Training
Resource Management
Manpower & Personnel
Commands
U.S. Army Reserve
Operational
►
3rd MCDS
79thSSC
►
4ESC
311ESC
364ESC
451st ESC
200th MP CMD
335th SC
377th TSC
►
3rd transportation Brigade
103 ESC
143 ESC
310 ESC
316 ESC
ARSC
DSC
412thTEC
416th TEC
807th MCDS
Functional
►
Aviation Command
ARMEDCOM
►
MRTC
MIRC
USACAPOC
►
350 CACOM
351 CACOM
352 CACOM
353 CACOM
Training
►
108th TNG CMD
►
95th TNG DIV
98th TNG DIV
104th TNG DIV
75th TNG CMD
80th TNG CMD
►
100th TD (OS)
102nd TD (MS)
94th TD (FS)
84th TNG CMD
►
78th TNG DIV
86th TNG DIV
91st TNG DIV
Support
►
Legal Command
1st MSC
7th MSC
9th MSC
63rd RSC
76th ORC
81st RSC
85th Support Command
88th RSC
99th RSC
Featured
Private Public Partnership
Ambassador Program
►
Find an Ambassador
Army Reserve Best Warrior
Resources
►
Health Benefits
►
Behavioral Health Support
TRICARE Reserve
Traumatic Brain Injury
DCOE TBI
Educational Benefits
►
Minuteman Scholarship
Reserve Profiles
►
Ural Glanville
Boyd Melson
Lisa Jaster
Reserve Best Warriors
Special Features
►
Exercise Anakonda
Army Reserve Families
Special Observances
Year In Photos
News
Images
Photo Collections
Social Media
Videos
Infographics
Press Releases
Exercise News Day
Join Us
FAQs
Ways to Serve
Double Eagle Six Flash Traffic
February: Black History Month
During the month of February we take time to recognize the accomplishments, history and heritage African Americans have in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve.
CROWS are flying to the Army Reserve
Sitting “shotgun” is moving to the backseat in the U.S. Army Reserve, and Soldiers are better off because of it. Traditionally gunners have sat up in the vehicle’s turret during convoys, exposing themselves to gunfire, explosions and making them the most vulnerable crewmember in a vehicle rollover. But now the Army Reserve is receiving a weapon technology known as the CROWS, allowing the gunner to sit safely in the back seat.
Army Reserve Soldiers and units must be ready, flexible
Army Reserve Soldiers and units must be ready to conduct their mission at any time or place and adjust to whatever conditions or changes they face, the commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command told the commander and other leaders of the 7th Mission Support Command.
FEATURED PHOTO
Kaiserslautern - KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Sgt. Erin Hodge, from the office of the surgeon, 7th Mission Support Command, right, evacuates a simulated Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear casualty during the noncommissioned officer Best Warrior Competition Jan. 23, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Chlosta)
Army Reserve Ambassador Program
Established in April 1998 for private citizens to promote awareness of the Army Reserve and the identified goals and objectives of the Chief of Army Reserve. ARAs develop awareness and advocacy with community leaders and are vitally important bridges to communities across the Nation.
prev
next
X
America's Army Reserve: The most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve force in the history of the Nation
X
LTG Charles D. Luckey Update to the field
LTG Charles D. Luckey speaks about his first six months and what he has seen around the entire Army Reserve.
LTG Luckey
AGRIMS to RCMS eSRB Transition - Col. Twanda "Tia" Young
As of 31 December 2016 the Active Guard Reserve Management Information System (AGRMIS) was decommissioned and on 1 January 2017 the Reserve Component Manpower System, electronic Soldiers Record Brief (RCMS eSRB) became the new tool to manage AGR Soldier Records. We are here to support you, HR Professionals at each MSC and RSC have been trained and are ready to answer your questions.
MORE VIDEOS
Competition at Fort Shafter brings together Career Counselors
Gen. Robert B. Brown (center), commanding officer, U.S. Army Pacific, and Sgt. Maj. Christopher S. Richardson (left), Command Career Counselor, USARPAC, presents Sgt. 1st Class Chad Emrick, a U.S. Army Reserve Component Career Counselor, the USARPAC Reserve Component Career Counselor of the Year award. Emrick earned the award during USARPAC's annual career counselor competition that consists of the Army physical fitness test, written exam, and a board appearance.
FULL STORY
AMC, Reserve Components collaborate to succeed
Capt. Furaha Mujacera, the 939th Transportation Company commander, briefs visitors about how his company supports the 1189th Transportation Surface Brigade at Military Ocean Terminal Concord, California, by discharging, loading and transshipping ammunition containers by Department of Defense Identification Code and weight, Jan. 18, 2017.
FULL STORY
USARC CG visits Soldiers in Vicenza, Italy
VICENZA, Italy-Commanding General LTG Charles D. Luckey, U.S. Army Reserve Command visits 7th Mission Support Command Soldiers from the 2500th Digital Liaison Detachment and Company A, 457th Civil Affairs Battalion, Jan. 21, 2017.
READ MORE
Army Reserve partnership to help poor near Mexican border
Army Reserve Pfc. Stephen Young, right, checks vitals on a patient as Sgt. Kyle Puchalsky, center, observes during Operation Lone Star at Vela Middle School in Brownsville, Texas, July 25, 2016. Both Puchalsky and Young are health care specialists with the 399th Combat Support Hospital. This year, Army Reserve medical professionals will partner with Texas A&M nurse practitioner students to provide medical care at four sites in colonias near Laredo, Texas, June 17 to July 1. (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Syreeta Shaw)
READ MORE
Xray Garf
More News
Annual Operation Love Letter
February 3, 2017 - The U.S. Army Reserve Survivor Outreach Services will host the 2017 annual Operation Love Letter event during the month of February at various locations around the country around Valentine Day to honor and celebrate fallen Soldiers and surviving family members through hand-written love letters.
Leaders Leading from the Front
February 2, 2017 - First Army’s 5th Armored Brigade hosted the annual Division West Best Warrior Competition this year at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 20, 2017.
2017 training outlook at Fort McCoy includes new exercises, expanded courses
February 1, 2017 - Thousands of service members already have trained at Fort McCoy in fiscal year 2017, and that number is only going to grow exponentially through the rest of the year, said Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) Training Coordination Branch Chief Craig Meeusen.
Army Reserve Soldier finds comfort in heavy metal
February 1, 2017 - “When people are surprised to hear that I’m in a metal band, it’s when I talk after hearing me sing; it’s, ‘How did that come out of you?”’ said Staff Sgt. Brad Miller, an Army Reserve Soldier who also sings with a local metal band.
Army Reserve Soldiers learn to connect and reconnect at Strong Bonds event
February 1, 2017 - The Maryland Freemasons dedicated the Tremont Grand in Baltimore in 1822. In more recent years, it has served as a filming location for the Netflix series, “House of Cards.’’
USARPAC Names Career Counselors of the Year
January 31, 2017 - Career counselors from across U.S. Army Pacific Theater of operations gathered at Fort Shafter to represent their commands in a competition for USARPAC Career Counselor of the Year.
More
Our Commands
The U.S. Army Reserve Command
3rd MED CMD
AVIATION CMD
200th MP CMD
335th SIG CMD
377th TSC
412th TEC
416th TEC
807th MED
1st MSC
7th MSC
9th MSC
79th SSC
ARMEDCOM
MIRC
USACAPOC
75th TNG CMD
80th TNG CMD
83rd USARRTC
84th TNG CMD
85th SPT CMD
108th TNG CMD
63rd RSC
81st RSC
88th RSC
Legal CMD
99th RSC
U.S. Army Reserve
883,820
199,877
Tweets by @usarmyreserve
U.S. Army Reserve Links
Home
Site Map
Accessibility
Privacy Statement
Site Disclaimer
FOIA
iSalute
No FEAR Act
Contact Us
USAR Inspector General
Staying Connected
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Flickr
Google+
Instagram
RSS