Army Reserve Soldiers prepare for Presidential Inauguration parade
U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 3rd Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) march during the 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20. The parade route stretched approximately 1.5 miles along Pennsylvania Avenue from the U.S. Capitol to the White House. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret)
Meet Your Army: Maj. Florez is moving mountains for inauguration
U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Beatriz Florez, a McAllen, Texas native, is a member of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. Florez is chief of Supply and Services, JTF-NCR.
Soldiers form bond with Djiboutians
Sgt. Sarah DeArcy, a civil affairs team medic with C/Co 411th Civil Affairs Battalion, coaches SOS Village D’ Enfants - Tadjoura caretakers on how to perform the abdominal thrust technique during a first aid discussion group here on January 3, 2017. The discussion group covered various medical topics and gave Djiboutians the opportunity to receive hands on training.
PEO Soldier equips Soldiers for deployment through their Rapid Fielding Initiative
Many Soldiers have deployed to many far away locations over the years. Many don't know however that the group responsible for equipping them for their mission is based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia and travels all across the country ensuring Soldiers have the most updated equipment prior to deployment. It's called RFI or Rapid Fielding Initiative. If you're on orders for deployment, you'll be seeing them.
Go Army Experience connects America’s people with America’s Army
U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard Sullins (left), an exhibitor assigned to the U.S. Army Mission Support Battalion’s Mobile Exhibit Company, Fort Knox, Ky., demonstrates the capabilities of an iRobot Packbot to U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Andrew Carroll, a broadcast journalist assigned to the 367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 318th Press Camp Headquarters, Columbus, Ohio, at the Go Army Experience outside the San Antonio Alamodome, Jan. 5 as part of events leading up to the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl (AAB). The Mobile Exhibit Company travels the country interacting with the American public to reconnect America’s people with America’s Army. The AAB will be broadcast live on NBC Jan. 7 at 12 p.m. CDT. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. James Lefty Larimer, 367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
Staff Sgt. Douglas K. Browning instructs soldiers on how to evaluate pipe threading
Staff Sgt. Douglas K. Browning instructs soldiers on how to evaluate pipe threading at the 672nd Engineer Company vertical engineer skills competition held Dec. 10 in Missoula, Mont. Pipe threading is a skill that is required by 12K (plumber) and 12R (indoor electrician) military occupational specialties. The vertical engineer skills competition was held to inspire the same enthusiasm for vertical engineers that is held in other areas of the Corps of Engineers, and to show off Army Reserve life to members of the community (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Leroy E. Bierfreund/Released).
Army Reserve partnership to help poor near Mexican border
Army Reserve Pfc. Stephen Young, right, checks vitals on a patient as Sgt. Kyle Puchalsky, center, observes during Operation Lone Star at Vela Middle School in Brownsville, Texas, July 25, 2016. Both Puchalsky and Young are health care specialists with the 399th Combat Support Hospital. This year, Army Reserve medical professionals will partner with Texas A&M nurse practitioner students to provide medical care at four sites in colonias near Laredo, Texas, June 17 to July 1. (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Syreeta Shaw)
January 21, 2017 - A group of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers has been practicing all week for likely the biggest march of their military career.
Army Reserve command launches maintenance readiness program
January 18, 2017 - The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command is partnering with units located throughout its 13-state region as part of the command’s new Maintenance Sustainment and Readiness Program.
314th CSSB assumes mission command
January 18, 2017 - The U.S. Army Reserve’s 314th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), based out of Sloan, Nev., participated in a transfer of authority ceremony with the outgoing 336th CSSB, based out of Buckeye, Ariz. here, on Dec. 29, 2016.
Meet Your Army: Army Reserve Maj. Florez is moving mountains for inauguration
January 17, 2017 - While the Oath of Office, the Inaugural Parade and an array of dinners, balls and receptions have America's attention, a military task force will be working behind the scenes to sustain the flow of inaugural events.
63rd RSC Ambassadors support PaYS program signing event
January 17, 2017 - The Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program held a signing agreement between the U.S. Army and the San Antonio Police Department, Marriot Plaza Hotel, San Antonio, Jan. 6.
Soldier completes historic combat tour
January 17, 2017 - When Pfc. Neesy Sanders joined the Army she was given three choices of military occupational specialties: 56M, Chaplain’s Assistant, 92G, Food Service Specialist and 12B, Combat Engineer, which was opened to women in June 2015.
