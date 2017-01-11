U.S. Army Reserve
Dr. Martin Luther King Day
“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Equipping the ‘Total Force’
As the primary means of transporting weapons, ammunition, vehicles and more in to Iraq, the 1st Sustainment Command (Theater), Iraq Train and Equipment Funding (ITEF) team’s work is never ending.
Cpt. Keith Twichell, 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, (left), and 1st Sgt. Brian Jarvis, 316th ESC HHC 1st Sgt., (right), prepare to fold an American flag during an American flag honoring event at the Area Support Group – Kuwait headquarters at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 29, 2016. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)
From farm girl to protecting Secretary of Defense
The museum walls were adorned with images depicting milestones of women throughout the military’s history. Considering Hostetler’s military career, this was the perfect location to honor her 40-year-tenure in the Army. According to her, it all started because a skinny little farm girl wanted to be a police officer.
America's Army Reserve
The Army Reserve provides trained, equipped and ready Soldiers, Leaders, and Units to meet America’s requirements at home and abroad. The Army Reserve command structure creates a versatile mix of technical and tactical capabilities in service to the Total Force.
Army Reserve Ambassador Program
Established in April 1998 for private citizens to promote awareness of the Army Reserve and the identified goals and objectives of the Chief of Army Reserve. ARAs develop awareness and advocacy with community leaders and are vitally important bridges to communities across the Nation.
America's Army Reserve: The most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve force in the history of the Nation
Soldiers form bond with Djiboutians
Sgt. Sarah DeArcy, a civil affairs team medic with C/Co 411th Civil Affairs Battalion, coaches SOS Village D’ Enfants - Tadjoura caretakers on how to perform the abdominal thrust technique during a first aid discussion group here on January 3, 2017. The discussion group covered various medical topics and gave Djiboutians the opportunity to receive hands on training.
FULL STORY
PEO Soldier equips Soldiers for deployment through their Rapid Fielding Initiative
Many Soldiers have deployed to many far away locations over the years. Many don't know however that the group responsible for equipping them for their mission is based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia and travels all across the country ensuring Soldiers have the most updated equipment prior to deployment. It's called RFI or Rapid Fielding Initiative. If you're on orders for deployment, you'll be seeing them.
Go Army Experience connects America’s people with America’s Army
U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard Sullins (left), an exhibitor assigned to the U.S. Army Mission Support Battalion’s Mobile Exhibit Company, Fort Knox, Ky., demonstrates the capabilities of an iRobot Packbot to U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Andrew Carroll, a broadcast journalist assigned to the 367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 318th Press Camp Headquarters, Columbus, Ohio, at the Go Army Experience outside the San Antonio Alamodome, Jan. 5 as part of events leading up to the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl (AAB). The Mobile Exhibit Company travels the country interacting with the American public to reconnect America’s people with America’s Army. The AAB will be broadcast live on NBC Jan. 7 at 12 p.m. CDT. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. James Lefty Larimer, 367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
Staff Sgt. Douglas K. Browning instructs soldiers on how to evaluate pipe threading
Staff Sgt. Douglas K. Browning instructs soldiers on how to evaluate pipe threading at the 672nd Engineer Company vertical engineer skills competition held Dec. 10 in Missoula, Mont. Pipe threading is a skill that is required by 12K (plumber) and 12R (indoor electrician) military occupational specialties. The vertical engineer skills competition was held to inspire the same enthusiasm for vertical engineers that is held in other areas of the Corps of Engineers, and to show off Army Reserve life to members of the community (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Leroy E. Bierfreund/Released).
2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl
The U.S. Army Drill Team performs at the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The Soldiers of this elite unit exemplify the All-American Bowl's theme of becoming greater than by showcasing the nation's most elite high school football players and marching band members. The All-American Bowl is the nation’s premier high school football game, which was played Jan. 7, at the San Antonio Alamodome. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Anshu Pandeya, 372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
Army Reserve partnership to help poor near Mexican border
Army Reserve Pfc. Stephen Young, right, checks vitals on a patient as Sgt. Kyle Puchalsky, center, observes during Operation Lone Star at Vela Middle School in Brownsville, Texas, July 25, 2016. Both Puchalsky and Young are health care specialists with the 399th Combat Support Hospital. This year, Army Reserve medical professionals will partner with Texas A&M nurse practitioner students to provide medical care at four sites in colonias near Laredo, Texas, June 17 to July 1. (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Syreeta Shaw)
Xray Garf
USO and 642nd RSG host ‘Party in the Desert’
January 12, 2017 - USO volunteers and Soldiers from the 642nd Regional Support Group, Army Reserve, hosted “Party in the Desert,” an event where Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen who were in the middle of training here could decompress with food, games and other carnival activities Dec. 12, 2016.
7th MSC supports 21st TSC, 4th ID for “Operation Atlantic Resolve”
January 12, 2017 - More than a half-dozen U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and civilians from the 7th Mission Support Command are providing logistical and operational support to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s forward command post during reception staging, onward movement and integration of the 4th Infantry Division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team as part of U.S. Army Europe’s “Operation Atlantic Resolve,” Jan. 3-23.
Soldiers form bond with Djiboutian caretakers
January 12, 2017 - A cool breeze sets under the blistering sun as kids play in the streets of Elimo neighborhood. Days can be filled with fun and excitement for children living at the SOS Village D’ Enfants compound, but for the caretakers they can be stressful and exhausting.
Equipping the ‘Total Force’
January 12, 2017 - As the primary means of transporting weapons, ammunition, vehicles and more in to Iraq, the 1st Sustainment Command (Theater), Iraq Train and Equipment Funding (ITEF) team’s work is never ending.
Saving Reserve Soldiers lives one at a time
January 11, 2017 - To most people she is simply known as ‘Meg.’ But to the Soldiers she helps and works with she is the "Stress Management Fairy Godmother."
LTG Luckey Discusses Army Reserve Goals and Challenges with Defense Writer's Group
January 10, 2017 - "The America's Army Reserve, needs to be prepared to operate in a more complex and more dynamic world in the next 15 years," said Lieutenant General Charles Luckey, Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command and Chief of Army Reserve
U.S. Army Reserve
