America's Army Reserve -- the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal federal reserve force in the history of the Nation
The Army Reserve in 2016
A look back at the Army Reserve in 2016.
PHOTO REVIEW
Secretary of Defense speaks at Vietnam War hallway dedication
Secretary of Defense Ash Carter attends a Vietnam War hallway dedication ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Dec. 20, 2016. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr)
Fuel for Training: Food Service Personnel Play Key Role in Toy Drop Operations
Spc. Savannah Yerdon (right), a culinary specialist assigned to 1018th Quartermaster Company in Schenectady, N.Y., and Sgt. Leroy McKinley (left), a heavy vehicle operator and culinary specialist assigned to 942nd Transportation Company in West Hartford, Conn., unload meal containers into the DFAC tent from their van in preparation for breakfast at Fort Bragg, N.C., Luzon Drop Zone on 12 Dec., 2016. Yerdon and McKinley was part of a six person food service crew who provided meal rations for hundreds of Soldiers during Operation Toy Drop XIX. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ebony Malloy)
First number drawn for lottery jump at Fort Bragg
Soldiers wait in long lines braving sub freezing temperatures for a chance to be one of the selected individuals to jump. Operation Toy Drop is an U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), U.S. Army Reserve's annual collective training exercise used to prepare Soldiers to support Global Combatant Commanders and Army Service Component Commanders in theater of operations around the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. William K. Gillespie)
Blended Retirement System
Col. Twanda Young, U.S. Army Reserve Command G-1, talks about the new blended retirement system and how soldiers can opt into this new system.
Army Reserve Signal Soldiers return from successful deployment
More than 220 Soldiers from the 3rd Calvary Regiment based at Fort Hood, Texas and nearly 70 Army Reserve Soldiers from Detachment 10, 335th Signal Command (Theater) based in East Point, Georgia make their way across the runway toward the passenger terminal at Fort Hood's Robert Gray Army Airfield Dec. 9, after deplaning from a flight that brought them home from a deployment to Kuwait. The Soldiers from Det. 10 spent the last nine-months deployed to Kuwait engineering, installing, operating, maintaining and defending network operations in support of Operations Freedom Sentinel and Spartan Shield.
CSM Maynard leaves the 310th ESC for new assignment
December 29, 2016 - 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Soldiers, civilians and families bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Levi G. Maynard as he transferred to a new assignment recently.
310th ESC Soldier partners with Wreaths Across America to honor the Fallen
December 28, 2016 - Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Bobby L. Scott, from the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), and a small group of volunteers, braved an ice storm and frigid temperatures to honor fallen service members, Dec. 17.
Strategic Operations and Plans (SOaP)
December 28, 2016 - The frequent rotation of the 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) Strategic Operations and Plans (SOaP)
Planning for Contingencies Key for U.S. Africa Command, Joint, Multinational Partners at Judicious Response ‘17
December 27, 2016 - About 2,000 U.S. military, international troops and intergovernmental personnel participated in Exercise Judicious Response—U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise—Dec. 5-11 in locations including Germany, Italy, California, and North Carolina with an aim at crisis response.
Army Reserve command receives third straight energy award
December 23, 2016 - The Army Reserve's 99th Regional Support Command received its third national energy and water management award in as many years as it continues to support readiness by providing the best possible facilities in which Soldiers can work and train.
Pentagon’s Newest Exhibit Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Vietnam War
December 22, 2016 - WASHINGTON, — Vietnam veteran and former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel returned to the Pentagon today to join Defense Secretary Ash Carter in officially opening an exhibit honoring the estimated 9 million Americans who served in the Vietnam War.
