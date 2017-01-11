U.S. Army Reserve

 
America's Army Reserve: The most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve force in the history of the Nation
USARC CG visits Soldiers in Vicenza, Italy
VICENZA, Italy-Commanding General LTG Charles D. Luckey, U.S. Army Reserve Command visits 7th Mission Support Command Soldiers from the 2500th Digital Liaison Detachment and Company A, 457th Civil Affairs Battalion, Jan. 21, 2017.
AMC, Reserve Components collaborate to succeed during Operation Patriot Bandoleer
Capt. Furaha Mujacera, the 939th Transportation Company commander, briefs visitors about how his company supports the 1189th Transportation Surface Brigade at Military Ocean Terminal Concord, California, by discharging, loading and transshipping ammunition containers by Department of Defense Identification Code and weight, Jan. 18, 2017.
Soldiers form bond with Djiboutians
Sgt. Sarah DeArcy, a civil affairs team medic with C/Co 411th Civil Affairs Battalion, coaches SOS Village D’ Enfants - Tadjoura caretakers on how to perform the abdominal thrust technique during a first aid discussion group here on January 3, 2017. The discussion group covered various medical topics and gave Djiboutians the opportunity to receive hands on training.
PEO Soldier equips Soldiers for deployment through their Rapid Fielding Initiative
Many Soldiers have deployed to many far away locations over the years. Many don't know however that the group responsible for equipping them for their mission is based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia and travels all across the country ensuring Soldiers have the most updated equipment prior to deployment. It's called RFI or Rapid Fielding Initiative. If you're on orders for deployment, you'll be seeing them.
Go Army Experience connects America’s people with America’s Army
U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard Sullins (left), an exhibitor assigned to the U.S. Army Mission Support Battalion’s Mobile Exhibit Company, Fort Knox, Ky., demonstrates the capabilities of an iRobot Packbot to U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Andrew Carroll, a broadcast journalist assigned to the 367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 318th Press Camp Headquarters, Columbus, Ohio, at the Go Army Experience outside the San Antonio Alamodome, Jan. 5 as part of events leading up to the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl (AAB). The Mobile Exhibit Company travels the country interacting with the American public to reconnect America’s people with America’s Army. The AAB will be broadcast live on NBC Jan. 7 at 12 p.m. CDT. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. James Lefty Larimer, 367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
Army Reserve partnership to help poor near Mexican border
Army Reserve Pfc. Stephen Young, right, checks vitals on a patient as Sgt. Kyle Puchalsky, center, observes during Operation Lone Star at Vela Middle School in Brownsville, Texas, July 25, 2016. Both Puchalsky and Young are health care specialists with the 399th Combat Support Hospital. This year, Army Reserve medical professionals will partner with Texas A&M nurse practitioner students to provide medical care at four sites in colonias near Laredo, Texas, June 17 to July 1. (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Syreeta Shaw)
Army Reserve Reduces Energy Use in Fiscal Year 2016
January 27, 2017 - Energy touches nearly every aspect of the United States Army Reserve’s mission, from the electricity that powers our Army Reserve Centers to the fuel that powers our vehicles. To maintain readiness and adapt to a constantly evolving global presence, the Army Reserve is striving to conserve energy and other vital assets.
7th MSC announces Best Warrior Winners
January 27, 2017 - The Army Reserve’s 7th Mission Support Command held its 2017 Best Warrior Competition over three days in January.
U.S. Army Africa completes first 2017 MEDRETE
January 26, 2017 - Senegalese and American military medical professionals hosted a closing ceremony on the last day of Medical Readiness Training Exercise 17-1 at the Hospital Militaire De Ouakam in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 25, to highlight the strengthened partnerships.
Biomedical technician contributes to medical readiness
January 25, 2017 - Successful medical readiness training exercises do not depend just on doctors’ and nurses’ abilities. Additional medical professionals who maintain the necessary equipment are vital to achieving the events’ objectives.
Opportunities abound during Regional Total Army Conference
January 25, 2017 - If the intention is to train as you fight, then it only makes sense for all elements of the U.S. Army’s Total Force – Active Duty, U.S. Army Reserve, and National Guard – to synchronize efforts to provide rigorous and realistic readiness training for today’s Soldiers.
Reserve Soldiers 'sweep' excess ammo
January 25, 2017 - Army Reserve Soldiers are helping reduce excess ammunition at Aberdeen Proving Ground as part of Operation Clean Sweep.
