From farm girl to protecting SecDef January 9, 2017 - A groundbreaker, a trailblazer, a female first in many aspects of the Army, a life mentor, a fighter for the underdog and a great inspiration. These are a few of the titles leaders used to describe Chief Warrant Officer 5 Mary A. Hostetler during her retirement ceremony after a 40-year career in the U.S. Army.

Renegades: Army Reserve engineers show off skills at competition January 5, 2017 - It’s not every day that you get to show off your Army training to the community that you serve. But earlier this month, soldiers from the 672nd Engineer Company, the “Renegades,” did just that.

All-American Athletes and Soldiers join forces to bring smiles to kids January 5, 2017 - A noisy wave of black and gold jerseys mixed with camouflage uniforms washed through the normally quiet and pristine white hallways of the University Hospital here Jan. 3, as more than 30 Army All-American football players along with a handful of Soldier mentors took a break from their focus on football activities to bring smiles to the faces of a few sick and injured children.

Soldier Mentor for All-American Bowl exemplifies Army values January 5, 2017 - When Sgt. 1st Class Jason L. Jenkins joined the U.S. Army Reserve in 2001 as a wired systems equipment repair specialist, he was simply looking to build his resume and had no idea where his life changing decision would eventually take him.

Nearly a Century of Military Service Comes to an End January 3, 2017 - The 3rd Battalion 319th Regiment gathered for the last time with current service members, retired veterans of the unit, friends and family members as they cased the battalion colors during a deactivation ceremony held here at the Lt. Col. Mark Phelan Reserve Center on Dec. 17, 2016. This ceremony marks the end of 99 years of service to the nation.