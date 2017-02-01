U.S. Army Reserve

 
America's Army Reserve: The most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve force in the history of the Nation
LTG Charles D. Luckey Update to the field
LTG Charles D. Luckey speaks about his first six months and what he has seen around the entire Army Reserve.
LTG Luckey
AGRIMS to RCMS eSRB Transition - Col. Twanda "Tia" Young
As of 31 December 2016 the Active Guard Reserve Management Information System (AGRMIS) was decommissioned and on 1 January 2017 the Reserve Component Manpower System, electronic Soldiers Record Brief (RCMS eSRB) became the new tool to manage AGR Soldier Records. We are here to support you, HR Professionals at each MSC and RSC have been trained and are ready to answer your questions.
Competition at Fort Shafter brings together Career Counselors
Gen. Robert B. Brown (center), commanding officer, U.S. Army Pacific, and Sgt. Maj. Christopher S. Richardson (left), Command Career Counselor, USARPAC, presents Sgt. 1st Class Chad Emrick, a U.S. Army Reserve Component Career Counselor, the USARPAC Reserve Component Career Counselor of the Year award. Emrick earned the award during USARPAC's annual career counselor competition that consists of the Army physical fitness test, written exam, and a board appearance.
AMC, Reserve Components collaborate to succeed
Capt. Furaha Mujacera, the 939th Transportation Company commander, briefs visitors about how his company supports the 1189th Transportation Surface Brigade at Military Ocean Terminal Concord, California, by discharging, loading and transshipping ammunition containers by Department of Defense Identification Code and weight, Jan. 18, 2017.
USARC CG visits Soldiers in Vicenza, Italy
VICENZA, Italy-Commanding General LTG Charles D. Luckey, U.S. Army Reserve Command visits 7th Mission Support Command Soldiers from the 2500th Digital Liaison Detachment and Company A, 457th Civil Affairs Battalion, Jan. 21, 2017.
Army Reserve partnership to help poor near Mexican border
Army Reserve Pfc. Stephen Young, right, checks vitals on a patient as Sgt. Kyle Puchalsky, center, observes during Operation Lone Star at Vela Middle School in Brownsville, Texas, July 25, 2016. Both Puchalsky and Young are health care specialists with the 399th Combat Support Hospital. This year, Army Reserve medical professionals will partner with Texas A&M nurse practitioner students to provide medical care at four sites in colonias near Laredo, Texas, June 17 to July 1. (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Syreeta Shaw)
Army Reserve Soldier finds comfort in heavy metal
February 1, 2017 - “When people are surprised to hear that I’m in a metal band, it’s when I talk after hearing me sing; it’s, ‘How did that come out of you?”’ said Staff Sgt. Brad Miller, an Army Reserve Soldier who also sings with a local metal band.
Army Reserve Soldiers learn to connect and reconnect at Strong Bonds event
February 1, 2017 - The Maryland Freemasons dedicated the Tremont Grand in Baltimore in 1822. In more recent years, it has served as a filming location for the Netflix series, “House of Cards.’’
USARPAC Names Career Counselors of the Year
January 31, 2017 - Career counselors from across U.S. Army Pacific Theater of operations gathered at Fort Shafter to represent their commands in a competition for USARPAC Career Counselor of the Year.
SHOWING UNITY AS A COMMUNITY: ARMY RESERVE PARTNERS WITH NFL TO KEEP 'THE CITY BEAUTIFUL'
January 31, 2017 - Seven Army Reserve Soldiers from the 143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) joined hundreds of helping hands in reviving Orlando’s Colonialtown North Community Garden Jan. 27, 2017.
Army Reserve leader pays tribute to New Jersey veterans
January 30, 2017 - “If it weren’t for our veterans, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command.
CROWS are flying to the Army Reserve
January 30, 2017 - Sitting “shotgun” is moving to the backseat in the U.S. Army Reserve, and Soldiers are better off because of it.
