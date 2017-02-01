CROWS are flying to the Army Reserve

Sitting “shotgun” is moving to the backseat in the U.S. Army Reserve, and Soldiers are better off because of it. Traditionally gunners have sat up in the vehicle’s turret during convoys, exposing themselves to gunfire, explosions and making them the most vulnerable crewmember in a vehicle rollover. But now the Army Reserve is receiving a weapon technology known as the CROWS, allowing the gunner to sit safely in the back seat.