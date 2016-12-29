U.S. Army Reserve
Home
About Us
History Corner
Regionally Aligned
DSCA
Immediate Response
How to Join
Leadership
Commanding General
Cmd Chief Warrant Officer
Cmd Sergeant Major
Chief Executive Officer
Assistant Chief Army Reserve
Deputy Chief Army Reserve
Chief of Staff
Deputy CG (Operations)
Deputy CG (Support)
Cmd Ops, Plans & Training
Director of OCAR Staff
Resource Management
Manpower & Personnel
Commands
U.S. Army Reserve
Operational
►
3rd MCDS
79thSSC
►
4ESC
311ESC
364ESC
451st ESC
200th MP CMD
335th SC
377th TSC
►
3rd transportation Brigade
103 ESC
143 ESC
310 ESC
316 ESC
ARSC
DSC
412thTEC
416th TEC
807th MCDS
Functional
►
Aviation Command
ARMEDCOM
►
MRTC
MIRC
USACAPOC
►
350 CACOM
351 CACOM
352 CACOM
353 CACOM
Training
►
108th TNG CMD
►
95th TNG DIV
98th TNG DIV
104th TNG DIV
75th TNG CMD
80th TNG CMD
►
100th TD (OS)
102nd TD (MS)
94th TD (FS)
84th TNG CMD
►
78th TNG DIV
86th TNG DIV
91st TNG DIV
Support
►
Legal Command
1st MSC
7th MSC
9th MSC
63rd RSC
76th ORC
81st RSC
85th Support Command
88th RSC
99th RSC
Featured
Private Public Partnership
Ambassador Program
►
Find an Ambassador
Army Reserve Best Warrior
Resources
►
Health Benefits
►
Behavioral Health Support
TRICARE Reserve
Traumatic Brain Injury
DCOE TBI
Educational Benefits
►
Minuteman Scholarship
Reserve Profiles
►
Ural Glanville
Boyd Melson
Lisa Jaster
Reserve Best Warriors
Special Features
►
Exercise Anakonda
Army Reserve Families
Special Observances
Year In Photos
News
Images
Photo Collections
Social Media
Videos
Infographics
Press Releases
Exercise News Day
Join Us
FAQs
Ways to Serve
Double Eagle Six Flash Traffic
Photos of the Year: 2016
The best photographs of the year from the Reserve. This annual picture gallery features the most engaging imagery of the U.S. Army Reserve and its Soldiers.
Season's Greeting!
Season's Greeting! As we enjoy the holiday season, I wanted to remind you of how much I appreciate your dedicated service to the People of the United States. As teammates in America's Army Reserve, you and your Families form the "real one percent" of America; citizens who sacrifice and risk much for the cause of Liberty.
FEATURED PHOTO COLLECTION
Volunteers helped place 2,300 wreaths on the graves of fallen service members as a part of the Wreaths Across America event at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at Black Mountain, N.C., Dec. 17, 2016. This is the seventh year that wreaths have been laid in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery for the Christmas Holiday.
History of Operation Toy Drop
Operation Toy Drop gives Soldiers the opportunity to train together and work side-by-side with the United States’ foreign partners while expanding their experiences and knowledge in airborne operations.
America's Army Reserve
The Army Reserve provides trained, equipped and ready Soldiers, Leaders, and Units to meet America’s requirements at home and abroad. The Army Reserve command structure creates a versatile mix of technical and tactical capabilities in service to the Total Force.
Army Reserve Ambassador Program
Established in April 1998 for private citizens to promote awareness of the Army Reserve and the identified goals and objectives of the Chief of Army Reserve. ARAs develop awareness and advocacy with community leaders and are vitally important bridges to communities across the Nation.
prev
next
X
America's Army Reserve -- the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal federal reserve force in the history of the Nation
X
The Army Reserve in 2016
A look back at the Army Reserve in 2016.
PHOTO REVIEW
Secretary of Defense speaks at Vietnam War hallway dedication
Secretary of Defense Ash Carter attends a Vietnam War hallway dedication ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Dec. 20, 2016. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr)
READ MORE
Fuel for Training: Food Service Personnel Play Key Role in Toy Drop Operations
Spc. Savannah Yerdon (right), a culinary specialist assigned to 1018th Quartermaster Company in Schenectady, N.Y., and Sgt. Leroy McKinley (left), a heavy vehicle operator and culinary specialist assigned to 942nd Transportation Company in West Hartford, Conn., unload meal containers into the DFAC tent from their van in preparation for breakfast at Fort Bragg, N.C., Luzon Drop Zone on 12 Dec., 2016. Yerdon and McKinley was part of a six person food service crew who provided meal rations for hundreds of Soldiers during Operation Toy Drop XIX. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ebony Malloy)
READ MORE
First number drawn for lottery jump at Fort Bragg
Soldiers wait in long lines braving sub freezing temperatures for a chance to be one of the selected individuals to jump. Operation Toy Drop is an U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), U.S. Army Reserve's annual collective training exercise used to prepare Soldiers to support Global Combatant Commanders and Army Service Component Commanders in theater of operations around the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. William K. Gillespie)
READ MORE
Blended Retirement System
Col. Twanda Young, U.S. Army Reserve Command G-1, talks about the new blended retirement system and how soldiers can opt into this new system.
LEARN MORE
Army Reserve Signal Soldiers return from successful deployment
More than 220 Soldiers from the 3rd Calvary Regiment based at Fort Hood, Texas and nearly 70 Army Reserve Soldiers from Detachment 10, 335th Signal Command (Theater) based in East Point, Georgia make their way across the runway toward the passenger terminal at Fort Hood's Robert Gray Army Airfield Dec. 9, after deplaning from a flight that brought them home from a deployment to Kuwait. The Soldiers from Det. 10 spent the last nine-months deployed to Kuwait engineering, installing, operating, maintaining and defending network operations in support of Operations Freedom Sentinel and Spartan Shield.
READ MORE
Xray Garf
More News
CSM Maynard leaves the 310th ESC for new assignment
December 29, 2016 - 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Soldiers, civilians and families bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Levi G. Maynard as he transferred to a new assignment recently.
310th ESC Soldier partners with Wreaths Across America to honor the Fallen
December 28, 2016 - Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Bobby L. Scott, from the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), and a small group of volunteers, braved an ice storm and frigid temperatures to honor fallen service members, Dec. 17.
Strategic Operations and Plans (SOaP)
December 28, 2016 - The frequent rotation of the 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) Strategic Operations and Plans (SOaP)
Planning for Contingencies Key for U.S. Africa Command, Joint, Multinational Partners at Judicious Response ‘17
December 27, 2016 - About 2,000 U.S. military, international troops and intergovernmental personnel participated in Exercise Judicious Response—U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise—Dec. 5-11 in locations including Germany, Italy, California, and North Carolina with an aim at crisis response.
Army Reserve command receives third straight energy award
December 23, 2016 - The Army Reserve's 99th Regional Support Command received its third national energy and water management award in as many years as it continues to support readiness by providing the best possible facilities in which Soldiers can work and train.
Pentagon’s Newest Exhibit Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Vietnam War
December 22, 2016 - WASHINGTON, — Vietnam veteran and former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel returned to the Pentagon today to join Defense Secretary Ash Carter in officially opening an exhibit honoring the estimated 9 million Americans who served in the Vietnam War.
More
Our Commands
The U.S. Army Reserve Command
3rd MED CMD
AVIATION CMD
200th MP CMD
335th SIG CMD
377th TSC
412th TEC
416th TEC
807th MED
1st MSC
7th MSC
9th MSC
79th SSC
ARMEDCOM
MIRC
USACAPOC
75th TNG CMD
80th TNG CMD
83rd USARRTC
84th TNG CMD
85th SPT CMD
108th TNG CMD
63rd RSC
81st RSC
88th RSC
Legal CMD
99th RSC
U.S. Army Reserve
875,319
156,150
Tweets by @usarmyreserve
U.S. Army Reserve Links
Home
Site Map
Accessibility
Privacy Statement
Site Disclaimer
FOIA
iSalute
No FEAR Act
Contact Us
USAR Inspector General
Staying Connected
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Flickr
Google+
Instagram
RSS