Photos of the Year: 2016
The best photographs of the year from the Reserve. This annual picture gallery features the most engaging imagery of the U.S. Army Reserve and its Soldiers.
FEATURED PHOTO
Cpt. Keith Twichell, 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, (left), and 1st Sgt. Brian Jarvis, 316th ESC HHC 1st Sgt., (right), prepare to fold an American flag during an American flag honoring event at the Area Support Group – Kuwait headquarters at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 29, 2016. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)
Planning for Contingencies
About 2,000 U.S. military, international troops and intergovernmental personnel participated in Exercise Judicious Response—U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise—Dec. 5-11 in locations including Germany, Italy, California, and North Carolina with an aim at crisis response.
America's Army Reserve
The Army Reserve provides trained, equipped and ready Soldiers, Leaders, and Units to meet America’s requirements at home and abroad. The Army Reserve command structure creates a versatile mix of technical and tactical capabilities in service to the Total Force.
Army Reserve Ambassador Program
Established in April 1998 for private citizens to promote awareness of the Army Reserve and the identified goals and objectives of the Chief of Army Reserve. ARAs develop awareness and advocacy with community leaders and are vitally important bridges to communities across the Nation.
America's Army Reserve -- the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal federal reserve force in the history of the Nation
The Army Reserve in 2016
A look back at the Army Reserve in 2016.
Secretary of Defense speaks at Vietnam War hallway dedication
Secretary of Defense Ash Carter attends a Vietnam War hallway dedication ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Dec. 20, 2016. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr)
PSYOP Soldiers honored with special award during family day celebration
Soldiers from the 316th Psychological Operations Company stationed at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., pose for a photo during a Welcome Home Warrior-Citizen award ceremony in Kokomo, Ind., Dec. 10, 2016. The soldiers received the award for their service during a deployment to the Horn of Africa from October 2015 to June 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Mota)
Blended Retirement System
Col. Twanda Young, U.S. Army Reserve Command G-1, talks about the new blended retirement system and how soldiers can opt into this new system.
CSM Maynard leaves the 310th ESC for new assignment
Command Sgt. Maj. Levi G. Maynard leads Soldiers from the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) being inducted as non-commissioned officers through reciting the NCO Creed during the 310th ESC NCO Induction Ceremony, June 4, 2016. The induction ceremony, held at the SPC Luke P. Frist Army Reserve Center, at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, is an important part of the advancement of Soldiers from junior enlisted to non-commissioned officer.
Army Reserve Soldier reflects on own heritage while comforting families of the fallen
Staff Sgt. Alex Ushomirsky is a paralegal working in casualty operations for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Ushomirsky came to the United States in 1997 and has served in the Army Reserve for the last 14 years. Casualty Operations personnel support the casualty mission by providing casualty notification and assistance, casualty escort, retrieval and return of personal effects, and appropriate reporting to the Department of the Army. The 99th provides support throughout its 13-state region.
From farm girl to protecting SecDef
January 9, 2017 - A groundbreaker, a trailblazer, a female first in many aspects of the Army, a life mentor, a fighter for the underdog and a great inspiration. These are a few of the titles leaders used to describe Chief Warrant Officer 5 Mary A. Hostetler during her retirement ceremony after a 40-year career in the U.S. Army.
Renegades: Army Reserve engineers show off skills at competition
January 5, 2017 - It’s not every day that you get to show off your Army training to the community that you serve. But earlier this month, soldiers from the 672nd Engineer Company, the “Renegades,” did just that.
All-American Athletes and Soldiers join forces to bring smiles to kids
January 5, 2017 - A noisy wave of black and gold jerseys mixed with camouflage uniforms washed through the normally quiet and pristine white hallways of the University Hospital here Jan. 3, as more than 30 Army All-American football players along with a handful of Soldier mentors took a break from their focus on football activities to bring smiles to the faces of a few sick and injured children.
Soldier Mentor for All-American Bowl exemplifies Army values
January 5, 2017 - When Sgt. 1st Class Jason L. Jenkins joined the U.S. Army Reserve in 2001 as a wired systems equipment repair specialist, he was simply looking to build his resume and had no idea where his life changing decision would eventually take him.
Nearly a Century of Military Service Comes to an End
January 3, 2017 - The 3rd Battalion 319th Regiment gathered for the last time with current service members, retired veterans of the unit, friends and family members as they cased the battalion colors during a deactivation ceremony held here at the Lt. Col. Mark Phelan Reserve Center on Dec. 17, 2016. This ceremony marks the end of 99 years of service to the nation.
Army Reserve Soldier reflects on own heritage while comforting families of the fallen
January 3, 2017 - U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Alex Ushomirsky wasn’t born in the United States, but he performs one of the most important duties any American can – honoring fallen service members.
U.S. Army Reserve
